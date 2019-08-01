Inquiry into 'lapse' on Unnao rape victim's letter

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered an inquiry to ascertain "lapse" or "negligence" on the part of its registry on delay in processing letter of Unnao rape victim, who had apprehended threat to life, before the horrifying road accident on Sunday that claimed lives of two of her aunts and left her and a lawyer critically injured.

"We direct an inquiry by the secretary general to find out whether there were any lapses or negligence in processing the letter petition in question and placing the same before the Chief Justice on the administrative side," CJI Ranjan Gogoi said.

The court, which directed for transferring all pending cases from Lucknow to the court of district judge, Dharmesh Sharma, Tis Hazari court here, directed the inquiry to be supervised by a sitting Supreme Court judge would be completed within seven days.

The letter sent by the victim to the top court, fearing threat from sacked BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, was received by the registry on July 17, days before the road accident on Sunday.