IRS officer Vivek Johri takes charge as CBIC Chairman

IRS officer Vivek Johri takes charge as CBIC Chairman

Vivek Johri, a 1985-batch Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Indirect Taxes) officer, has been a member of the board

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 01 2021, 15:22 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2021, 15:22 ist
Senior bureaucrat Vivek Johri. Credit: Twitter/ @cbic_india

Senior bureaucrat Vivek Johri on Wednesday took charge as the Chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

Johri, a 1985-batch Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Indirect Taxes) officer, has been a member of the board. He has succeeded M Ajit Kumar, who completed his tenure on November 30.

"Vivek Johri, IRS (C&IT:1985) takes over as Chairman of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) from today, December 1, 2021," CBIC tweeted.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet had last month approved the appointment of Johri as the Chairman of the CBIC, which is the apex body related to customs and other indirect taxes.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

CBIC
India News
Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs

Related videos

What's Brewing

Tribal woman chases leopard, rescues son after fight

Tribal woman chases leopard, rescues son after fight

NASA to replace ISS with commercial station by 2030

NASA to replace ISS with commercial station by 2030

Rare hunting scene raise questions over polar bear diet

Rare hunting scene raise questions over polar bear diet

Entrepreneur pays $69.3M for NFT so you can get it free

Entrepreneur pays $69.3M for NFT so you can get it free

DH Toon | To watch comedy show, tune in from Delhi

DH Toon | To watch comedy show, tune in from Delhi

Bored tech titans search for new frontiers

Bored tech titans search for new frontiers

 