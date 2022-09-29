It's confirmed! Tharoor to run for Cong president post

It's confirmed! Shashi Tharoor to file nomination for top Congress post on September 30

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Sep 29 2022, 14:24 ist
  updated: Sep 29 2022, 14:27 ist
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. Credit: PTI Photo

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor will submit his nomination papers for the Congress Presidential election at 12:15 pm on Friday.

After filing papers, Tharoor will hold a press conference at 1 pm at his residence, 97 Lodhi Estate, in Delhi. 

Earlier in the day, Digvijaya Singh pickup the nomination papers from the AICC headquarters and confirmed that he will be contesting for the Congress's president post.

More to follow...

Shashi Tharoor
Congress
Delhi
Indian Politics

