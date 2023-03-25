Jammu and Kashmir: 1 killed, 4 injured in factory blast

A person was killed and four others were injured in a blast that took place in a scrap factory in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district on Saturday, official sources said.
The factory was located in the Baribrahamana area, they said.
Those injured have been hospitalised.
Police have rushed to the spot and are investigating the matter, they added.
