Jammu and Kashmir doctors deliver baby during earthquake tremors

At a time when strong tremors jolted parts of north India, including Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday night after an earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan, doctors and paramedic staff at the sub-district hospital in Bijbehara in JK's Anantnag district remained calm and performed an emergency surgery.
The terrifying tremors, which lasted for several seconds, were felt while the surgery was going on, but they failed to deter the medics who maintained their composure and continued with the LSCS (Lower Segment Caesarean Section) operation and successfully delivered a baby.
A video of the act has gone viral on social media, drawing applause from the netizens.
