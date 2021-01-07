Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant-Governor announces 28,400 crore industrial development scheme

J&K L-G announces 28k-cr industrial development scheme

  Jan 07 2021
  updated: Jan 07 2021
Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha addresses a press conference, at Convention Hall in Jammu. Credit: PTI Photo

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday announced a new industrial developmental scheme (IDS) with a total outlay of Rs 28,400 crore to encourage new investment and to take industrial development to the block level and far-flung areas of the Union territory.

"In a major decision of far-reaching consequence, Government of India has approved a new Industrial Developmental Scheme for Jammu and Kashmir," Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced at a press conference here.

"The scheme will go a long way in ushering an era of socio-economic development of the region and for catering to the aspirations of people," he said.

Sinha said that this scheme is from the period of date of notification up to the year 2037 with a total outlay of Rs 28,400 crore.

