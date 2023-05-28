J&K revision of electoral rolls done 2nd time in a year

Jammu and Kashmir revision of electoral rolls completed second time in a year

An official said all 20 deputy commissioners of the UT have submitted their data based on special summary revision to the CEO office

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • May 28 2023, 14:36 ist
  • updated: May 28 2023, 14:36 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

As second special summary revision of photo electoral rolls within a year in Jammu and Kashmir culminated, the voter count in the union territory (UT) has reached close to 85 lakh.

On March 24, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had ordered the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Jammu & Kashmir to hold a special summary revision of electoral rolls with reference to April 1, 2023, as the qualifying date.

J&K CEO, PK Pole confirmed that the final electoral rolls for the UT have been published. While the CEO office is yet to release the figures officially, the voter count in J&K has reached close to 85 lakh, officials said.

Also Read | Amid peace, Kashmiri Pandits keep tryst with Mata Kheer Bhawani

Prior to the latest revision, the UT’s voter count stood at 83.59 lakh which was based on a special summary revision of last year released on November 26, 2022. Out of them, 42,91,687 were male, 40,67,900 females and 184 Third Gender.

An official said all 20 deputy commissioners of the UT have submitted their data based on special summary revision to the CEO office.
Jammu and Kashmir has been without an Assembly since June 2018 when the PDP-BJP alliance fell apart, after which the erstwhile state was brought under central rule. This is the third longest spell of bureaucratic rule in any state or UT with a legislature in independent India’s history.

In March a delegation of leaders from J&K led by National Conference president Farooq Abdullah met the ECI to demand that Assembly elections be announced without delay. However, there has been no response from the ECI in this regard so far.

Last year’s special summary revision of electoral rolls was held for the first time in J&K after abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 and was considered as a precursor to long-awaited Assembly elections in the UT. However, despite completing the second revision of electoral rolls, the assembly election seems to be nowhere in sight.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jammu and Kashmir
electoral rolls
India News
Union Territories
ECI

Related videos

What's Brewing

PM releases stamp, ₹75 coin to mark new Parliament

PM releases stamp, ₹75 coin to mark new Parliament

Dhoni fever grips IPL, over 1L fans expected at final

Dhoni fever grips IPL, over 1L fans expected at final

IIFA: 'Drishyam 2' is best film, Alia, Hrithik win big

IIFA: 'Drishyam 2' is best film, Alia, Hrithik win big

Hawking's last collaborator on physicist's final theory

Hawking's last collaborator on physicist's final theory

Base camp set for Mt Meru summit 

Base camp set for Mt Meru summit 

Taipei restaurant dishes up giant isopod noodles

Taipei restaurant dishes up giant isopod noodles

Astronomers detect 2 targets with a single telescope

Astronomers detect 2 targets with a single telescope

Kashmiri Pandits keep tryst with Mata Kheer Bhawani

Kashmiri Pandits keep tryst with Mata Kheer Bhawani

900 artisans from UP weaved carpet for new Parliament

900 artisans from UP weaved carpet for new Parliament

 