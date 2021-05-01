Janata curfew extended in Indore till May 7

Janata curfew has been extended in Indore in Madhya Pradesh till May 7 amid a rise in coronavirus cases, an official said on Friday.
The order was issued under Section 144 of CrPC by Collector Manish Singh, he added.
The urban areas of the district, the worst hit in the state, have been under janata curfew since April 20.
As per the order, movement of people will be allowed for essential and emergency purposes, while milk, grocery, fruits and vegetable outlets will remain open for a fixed period of time in the day.
Indore has a caseload of 1,10,840, including 1,139 deaths.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Amazon emitted more CO2 than it absorbed since 2010
In Pics | How the pink super moon looks from space
The Lead: As Covid ravages India, should IPL go on?
Tonnes of dead fish wash up on shore of Lebanese lake
What remains as US ends 'forever war' in Afghanistan
RIP Soli Sorabjee: A champion of freedom of speech
Have you seen these Rishi Kapoor movies?