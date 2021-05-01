Janata curfew extended in Indore till May 7

The urban areas of the district, the worst hit in the state, have been under janata curfew since April 20

  • May 01 2021, 00:28 ist
  • updated: May 01 2021, 00:28 ist
The order was issued under Section 144 of CrPC by Collector Manish Singh. Credit: iStock Photo

Janata curfew has been extended in Indore in Madhya Pradesh till May 7 amid a rise in coronavirus cases, an official said on Friday.

The order was issued under Section 144 of CrPC by Collector Manish Singh, he added.

The urban areas of the district, the worst hit in the state, have been under janata curfew since April 20.

As per the order, movement of people will be allowed for essential and emergency purposes, while milk, grocery, fruits and vegetable outlets will remain open for a fixed period of time in the day.

Indore has a caseload of 1,10,840, including 1,139 deaths.

Indore
Madhya Pradesh
COVID-19
Coronavirus

