Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to be used as quarantine facility: Delhi govt

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 31 2020, 07:56 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2020, 07:56 ist
So far, 97 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the national capital. (Credit: Wikimedia Commons Photo)

The Delhi government on Monday decided that the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium will be used as a quarantine facility for coronavirus suspects.

Southeast District Magistrate Harleen Kaur asked the secretary of The Sports Authority of India to hand over the stadium immediately to the district administration, an official order said.

So far, 97 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the national capital.

According to the Union health ministry, 92 new cases and four deaths due to coronavirus have been reported in India since Sunday, taking total cases to 1,071 and the number of deaths to 29.

