JeM terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

The militant has been identified as Kamran Bhai alias Hanees, they said

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Nov 11 2022, 09:44 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2022, 09:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A foreign Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

The militant has been identified as Kamran Bhai alias Hanees, they said.

Also Read | At least 3 killed, 16 injured in bus collision in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in the Kapren area of Shopian district in the early hours of Friday, a police official said.

"One FT of JeM #terror outfit killed, identified as Kamran Bhai @Hanees who was active in #Kulgam-#Shopian area. Search is still going on," ADGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar tweeted.

