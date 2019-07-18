Jharkhand court modifies 'donate Quran' order

A court here on Wednesday modified its order asking a college girl, arrested for an offensive Facebook post, to donate copies of the Quran as a pre-condition for bail.

The court of Judicial Magistrate Manish Kumar Singh had on Monday granted the conditional bail to Richa Bharti and had asked to submit a copy of the holy book to the local Anjuman Committee in the presence of police authorities, and four more copies to different libraries in the city.

The direction evoked a huge outcry on social media with the hashtag #RichaBharti trending on Twitter on Tuesday.

The court Wednesday changed its order and allowed her regular bail by furnishing a bail bond of Rs 7000 and two sureties of like amount each.

Judicial Magistrate Singh imposed the condition that one of the bailers should be a resident of Ranchi district and another must be a relative of the petitioner.