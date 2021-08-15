J&K admin to ensure dignified return of Pandits: Lt Guv

J&K admin committed to ensure dignified return of Kashmiri pandits to Valley, says Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

He said considerable progress has been made on providing transit accommodation and jobs to Kashmiri pandit migrants in the valley

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Aug 15 2021, 15:18 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2021, 15:26 ist
Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha. Credit: PTI file Photo

Jammu and Kashmir administration is committed to ensure a dignified return of Kashmiri pandits to the Valley, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday.

He said considerable progress has been made on providing transit accommodation and jobs to Kashmiri pandit migrants in the valley under the Prime Minister's Development Package.

"Government is committed to ensure the dignified return of Kashmiri Pandit brothers," Sinha said in his Independence Day address at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium here.

Also Read | Terrorism a curse for peace and development, says J&K L-G on eve of 75th Independence Day

"We have made a considerable progress in fulfilling the promise of providing 6,000 transit accommodation and providing 6,000 jobs to the Kashmiri migrant community under the Prime Minister's Development Package," he added.

The construction of 849 transit accommodation has been completed and the work on 1,376 others is underway, he said.

Transfer of 278 kanals (14 hectares) of land was approved for 2,744 additional flats last month, he added.

"Out of the second installment of 3,000 posts, 841 posts have already been filled. On the eve of Independence Day, we have declared the result of 997 posts. I congratulate all the successful candidates. The result for additional 1,000 posts will be notified within a month following the verification process," Sinha said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Jammu and Kashmir
Manoj Sinha
Kashmiri Pandits
Kashmir Valley
Independence Day
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Sindhi Colony, a Partition story

Sindhi Colony, a Partition story

Goa Independence day is not on Aug 15, 1947, here's why

Goa Independence day is not on Aug 15, 1947, here's why

Morsels of freedom

Morsels of freedom

'Western Ghats to lose 33% biodiversity by 2050'

'Western Ghats to lose 33% biodiversity by 2050'

A mirror called freedom

A mirror called freedom

Taliban sweep in Afghanistan after US's miscalculations

Taliban sweep in Afghanistan after US's miscalculations

The daunting task of making freedom endure

The daunting task of making freedom endure

 