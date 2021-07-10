J&K administration appoints nodal officers to assist delimitation Commission

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday nominated nodal officers with the Delimitation Commission at the district level for providing timely information to it and receiving representations from stakeholders.

In an order issued by the General Administration Department, one officer has been nominated in each of the 20 districts of the union territory for liaisoning with the commission, which wrapped its four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Friday during which it interacted with political parties and district administrations.

The order said the nodal officers shall be responsible for assisting the deputy commissioners in providing timely information as may be sought by the commission.

The nodal officers shall receive representations from stakeholders for submission to the commission and shall also be responsible for any other work as may be assigned by the commission, the order read.

On Friday, the Delimitation Commission headed by Justice (retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai concluded the four-day visit to J-K to gather “first-hand” inputs on the conduct of the exercise to redraw constituencies and carve out new ones in the UT.

Except for the Peoples Democratic Party and the Awami National Conference, the commission interacted with all political parties and officials concerned during the visit.

Justice (retd) Desai has assured the exercise would be transparent and completed by following due process as laid down in the law.