J&K court revokes PSA slapped against detainees: Report

The Jammu and Kashmir High court recently revoked the Public Safety Act (PSA) against the detainees in the valley which was slapped earlier. This came as a response to over 250 habeas corpus petitions filed in the court against the Act.

J&K Senior Additional Advocate General (AAG) BS Dar informed that it has revoked the detention orders passed by the District Magistrates in the three cases, reported The Indian Express.

The report stated that all the replies were filed by the senior AAG. After the government's response in all the three cases, the court disposed of the petitions filed by the relatives of the detainees as 'settled'.

Today, the J&K admin released three detainees on Thursday who were under detention since August 5.

What is J&K Public Safety Act?

It is reported that the National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah has been detained under the Public Safety Act.

The Public Safety Act, 1978, is a detention law under which a person is taken into custody without a formal charge or without trial to prevent him from acting in any manner that is harmful to the security of the state. The detention can be only challenged through habeas corpus petitions.