J&K: Kin of slain truck driver refuses to accept body

The family members of the truck driver shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian on Monday, have refused to claim the body unless their demands are met. His body reached his ancestral village on the early hours on Wednesday in an ambulance from Delhi Airport.

Rajasthan-based Sharief Khan was killed while the orchard owner was beaten up. The truck, bearing a Rajasthan registration number, was set ablaze on its way to Jammu. His body was recovered from the truck.

The body of the deceased, identified as Sharief Khan, has been kept in the morgue in Pahadi town. The villagers and family of the deceased have placed five demands in front of the subdivision office, which include 50 lakh cash as a relief package, job for one member of the family, all government facilities for his family, martyr status for the deceased and to build a martyr site in the name of Sharif Khan.

They refused to take Sharif's body until demands are met

"Our son was innocent. What was his mistake? Only that he was ferrying a truck to Srinagar to get apples. We demand justice," Owaise Khan, a relative of Sharief told DH. "We will continue to protest until our demands are met," Khan added.

"The family members are shattered. They are clueless and have given a deadline of 4 pm on Thursday. They are demanding the status of martyr, a compensation of Rs 50 lakh and pension to his family," Ramkumar Kanwar, a Tehsildar at Shirmal village in Bharatpur said.

Sharief was shot dead by two terrorists, including a suspected Pakistani national, in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. He is survived by his parents, wife and three daughters. Sharif Khan was the only earning person in his family.

Police had said the terrorists carried out the attack in Shirmal village in desperation as fruit transportation was picking up in the valley. The incident came on a day post-paid cellular services resumed in Kashmir, after a 72-day communication clampdown following the abrogation of Article 370 provisions.