J&K Police among India's best: L-G Manoj Sinha

J&K Police among India's best: L-G Manoj Sinha

Sinha was speaking at a luncheon organised by the Special Security Forces (SSF) at Raj Bhavan

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Jan 30 2021, 20:11 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2021, 20:11 ist
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. Credit: PTI Photo

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said the Jammu and Kashmir Police is among the best in the country and stressed the need for the union territory's security forces to adopt the latest technologies for discharging their duties.

He said the entire nation has acknowledged the courage of personnel of Jammu and Kashmir's forces.

Sinha was speaking at a luncheon organised by the Special Security Forces (SSF) at Raj Bhavan here.

"The Jammu and Kashmir Police is among the best police organisations in the country. The force being awarded one of the highest numbers of gallantry medals in the last few years itself speaks about the courage and bravery of our personnel," he said.

He laid special emphasis on the need for adoption of the latest technologies by security personnel for discharging their duties.

Sinha also lauded SSF personnel for performing their duty to oversee the security of Raj Bhavan with utmost professionalism, dedication and courage. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Manoj Sinha
Jammu and Kashmir

What's Brewing

Justice Pushpa: Bombay HC Judge behind POCSO rulings

Justice Pushpa: Bombay HC Judge behind POCSO rulings

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

American B-1B Lancer to perform fly-by at Aero India

American B-1B Lancer to perform fly-by at Aero India

Budget 2021 | 5 movies to watch before the big day

Budget 2021 | 5 movies to watch before the big day

 