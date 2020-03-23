J&K police sets up corona helpline numbers for its personnel

The Jammu and Kashmir police has set up coronavirus helpline numbers for its personnel and their families in the Union territory, a police spokesman said on Monday.

Three doctors -- one in Jammu region and two in Kashmir valley -- have been made available to address concerns of the police personnel and their families on COVID-19, the spokesman said.

He said the personnel and their families can reach out to doctors on helpline numbers for any assistance.