J&K police sets up corona helpline numbers for cops

J&K police sets up corona helpline numbers for its personnel

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Mar 23 2020, 21:30 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2020, 21:30 ist
Police uses drone to keep a check in the interior areas, during restrictions imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus, in Srinagar, Monday, March 23, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

The Jammu and Kashmir police has set up coronavirus helpline numbers for its personnel and their families in the Union territory, a police spokesman said on Monday.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

Three doctors -- one in Jammu region and two in Kashmir valley -- have been made available to address concerns of the police personnel and their families on COVID-19, the spokesman said.

He said the personnel and their families can reach out to doctors on helpline numbers for any assistance.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Jammu and Kashmir
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

AIIMS to shut OPD from March 24 till further notice

AIIMS to shut OPD from March 24 till further notice

COVID-19: Italy bans travel in bid to slow virus deaths

COVID-19: Italy bans travel in bid to slow virus deaths

Curfew imposed in Maharashtra to combat COVID-19

Curfew imposed in Maharashtra to combat COVID-19

Newborn baby girl in Uttar Pradesh named 'Corona'

Newborn baby girl in Uttar Pradesh named 'Corona'

 