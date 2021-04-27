J&K records highest daily spike of 3,164 Covid-19 cases, 25 deaths

Covid-19 continues to show a steep rise in Jammu and Kashmir with the Union Territory (UT) reporting its highest single-day spike ever on Tuesday with 3,164 positive cases and 25 deaths.

According to the daily media bulletin, with 3,164 new Covid-19 cases, the tally has reached 1,66,054. Along with that, 25 more fatalities were reported in the UT, taking the death toll to 2,197, it said.

For the first time, Srinagar district recorded cases in four figures with 1,144 persons, including 27 travelers, testing positive for the coronavirus. Another capital city of the UT, Jammu reported 489 positive cases while Baramulla, Budgam, Anantnag and Bandipora districts reported 185, 165, 139 and 111 positive cases. Rest 14 districts of the UT all recorded positive cases in double digit mark.

On April 25, the UT had reported 2,381 Covid positive cases which was the highest number in the UT since the pandemic erupted last year in March. Last year's all-time high in J&K was 1,698 daily positive cases on September 12.

The active case count has surged to 22,283, comprising over 13.41% of the total infections. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease stands at 1,41,574.

In March, the UT had recorded 4,519 Covid-19 infections and 37 deaths. In February, there were 1,935 cases and 21 deaths. The peak of the first Covid wave was in September when the UT had witnessed 37,372 cases and 478 deaths.

On April 1, the UT had registered 461 cases, taking the total number of active Covid-19 patients to 2,874. Just 27 days later, the total number of patients has risen by nearly eight times to 22,283. The UT has also recorded 203 deaths in the 27-days of April.

Officials said that the vaccination drive in the UT was being sped-up and more doses were requested for from the Centre, however there was no shortage of the vaccine.