J&K to impose curfew in 11 districts for four days to contain Covid-19 outbreak

Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Apr 28 2021, 19:22 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2021, 19:22 ist
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a passenger to test for COVID-19 , amid a countrywide spike in coronavirus cases, at a bus stand in Jammu. Credit: PTI photo.

Amid a huge surge in Covid-19 cases, Jammu and Kashmir administration Wednesday decided to impose curfew in 11 out of 20 districts of the Union Territory to contain the further spread of the virus, sources said.

They said Corona Curfew will be imposed in 11 districts from Thursday 7 pm to Monday 7 am.

The districts include Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam, Kulgam, Pulwama, Ganderbal, Jammu, Kathua, Reasi and Udhampur.

Sources said that detailed orders will be issued by the concerned deputy commissioners under Disaster Management Act, listing out the prohibitions as well as permissible activities.

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz in a tweet confirmed that the Srinagar district will go under Corona Curfew from Thursday 7 pm till Monday 7 am.

"There will be complete lockdown in Srinagar District from 7:00 pm Thursday (29/04/2021) to 7:00 am Monday (03/05/2021). Exemptions apply to essential services.  Detailed order shall follow," he tweeted. 

