Rajouri gets first functional drug de-addiction centre

J&K's Rajouri gets its first fully functional drug de-addiction centre

'This centre will undoubtedly make a positive impact on the lives of those struggling with addiction and their families,' Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Vikas Kundal said

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Mar 10 2023, 12:30 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2023, 12:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 15-bed fully functional drug de-addiction centre was set up in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, an official said on Friday.

The drug de-addiction centre, the first such facility in the border district, is supported by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and is being run by National Educational Society And Social Welfare Organisation (NESSWO), an NGO, he said.

The offiicial said the out patient department (OPD) services at the centre will start from Monday, providing an opportunity for individuals struggling with addiction to seek help and support.

“This centre will undoubtedly make a positive impact on the lives of those struggling with addiction and their families,” Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Vikas Kundal said.

Also Read | Dutch 'coffee shops' to stock licensed cannabis in trial project

Kundal, who along with Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Mohammad Aslam, inaugurated the facility interacted with some of the patients and their families.

The deputy commissioner emphasised the importance of seeking help for addiction and spreading awareness about the harmful effects of drugs on one's health and well-being.

He assured the patients of the administration's support in their rehabilitation and recovery process.

“The drug de-addiction centre will provide comprehensive treatment and care to those in need,” Kundal said, encouraging patients not to hesitate to seek help if they are struggling with addiction.

Terming the drug de-addiction centre a significant step in addressing the drug abuse problem in the region, Aslam highlighted the need for a collective effort to fight drug addiction and emphasised the importance of community participation in addressing the issue.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jammu and Kashmir
India News
drug addiction
Drug abuse
De-addiction centres
Rajouri

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why does music bring back memories? What science says

Why does music bring back memories? What science says

DH Toon | PM Modi's 'sweep shot'

DH Toon | PM Modi's 'sweep shot'

Pollution crosses pre-pandemic levels

Pollution crosses pre-pandemic levels

How safe is it to use drones?

How safe is it to use drones?

Sudha Murthy's 'simple pongala offering' goes viral

Sudha Murthy's 'simple pongala offering' goes viral

Scientists use TikTok to explain, fight climate change

Scientists use TikTok to explain, fight climate change

 