J&K's State Investigation Agency raids multiple locations in Kashmir in bank guard killing case

Many locations raided in J&K in bank guard killing case

The SIA sleuths, accompanied by J-K Police and CRPF personnel, conducted raids at multiple locations in three districts of Pulwama, Shopian and Anantnag

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jun 01 2023, 15:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2023, 15:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Jammu and Kashmir's State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Thursday conducted raids at multiple locations in the valley in connection with a case of killing of a bank guard earlier this year, officials said.

They said the raids were part of the SIA's investigation into the case of the killing of Sanjay Sharma, a non local working as a bank guard.

Sharma was killed by terrorists at Achan area of Pulwama in February this year.

