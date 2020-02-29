JNUSU in conflict with varsity administration over giving shelter to Delhi riot victims

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Student's Union (JNUSU) on Saturday again got into a brawl with the varsity administration as it rebuffed the warning of not providing shelter to Delhi riot victims in the campus.

"Humanity supersedes administrative threats," the JNUSU said as it rebuffed the administration's warning not to provide shelter to the victims. The administration cited that some residents were feeling insecure due to the announcement.

JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar issued a notice, saying the JNUSU has "no legal right to make the JNU campus a shelter".

Warning of disciplinary action against students found involved in any such efforts, the notice stated, "You are strictly advised against any such activity, failing which appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against you. You are also advised to uphold the need to keep an educational institution like JNU a congenial space for study and research."

It claimed the administration had received multiple calls from the campus residents who said they were feeling insecure due to the call given by the JNUSU. "You are hereby warned that you will be held responsible for any inconvenience or insecurity caused to JNU residents," it stated.

Responding to the notice, the JNUSU said the administration has threatened them if they "provide shelter to those who have lost everything" in communal riots in North East Delhi.

"Nevertheless, we reiterate, JNU is a safe shelter for the victims of this pogrom. Humanity supersedes administrative threats. JNU was open for shelter in 1984, it shall remain open for shelter today. It shall always remain open for sheltering the victims of state oppression. #DelhiGenocide2020," it tweeted.