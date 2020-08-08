Jobless man kills three daughters, himself in MP village

Jobless man kills 3 daughters, himself in MP village

PTI, Bhind (MP),
  • Aug 08 2020, 19:31 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2020, 19:31 ist
A labourer who had lost his job after coronavirus-induced lockdown killed himself and his three daughters by jumping into a well in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, the police said on Saturday.

Rajesh Rajak (42) worked in Mumbai but had returned to his village Andhiyari, 40 km from here, after losing his job.

He and his wife frequently fought over their financial situation, said a local police official.

They reportedly had one such quarrel on Friday night, after which Rajesh tied his daughters Anushka (10), China (8) and Sandhya (5) to his waist with a rope and jumped into a well near his house, he said.

After the incident came to light in the morning, the police were alerted by villagers and the four bodies were fished out.

The couple has another two-and-half-year-old daughter.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Chambal range) Rajesh Hingankar said the case would be investigated in depth. 

