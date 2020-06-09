Judge grants bail after accused sings national anthem in Bihar

A lower court in Bihar granted bail to a juvenile after he tendered an unconditional apology and sang the national anthem, as asked by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM).

The incident took place in Biharsharif where the minor had surrendered before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB). The boy was booked after a video, in which he used objectionable language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, went viral.

After his surrender, the boy was produced in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Manvendra Mishra. The CJM ordered his counselling, during which it was found that the boy had been misled by some anti-social elements in his locality during the anti-CAA and anti-NRC protest in Biharsharif.

“The CJM then asked the boy to sing the national anthem. The judge was quite impressed by his flawless singing. He was eventually granted bail,” said the source, adding that the boy and his family tendered an unconditional apology and argued the juvenile won’t be misled again.

The CJM then asked the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case to probe deeper and find out the gang involved in preparing such videos.

Last month, the Patna High Court was also in the news when a judge granted bail to three accused in prohibition case after they agreed to deposit money in the PM Cares Fund.

A similar condition was laid down by Jharkhand High Court too in the month of April when a former BJP MP was granted bail after he agreed to donate money in the PM Cares Fund.