Varanasi engineer suspended for FB post against PM Modi

Junior engineer in Varanasi suspended for derogatory Facebook post against PM

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 12 2020, 19:24 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2020, 19:24 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: Reuters File Photo

A junior engineer posted in Varanasi has been suspended for allegedly posting derogatory comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and criticising government policies on Facebook.

Junior Engineer (Technical) Praveen Kumar, posted in Nalkoop division of Varanasi, had "made adverse comments against the prime minister on his Facebook wall using derogatory language and also shared pictures presenting himself as the future MLA", an official release issued here said.

He had also criticised the policies of the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government and had been missing from work since August 26 without informing, the release said.

Kumar has been suspended with immediate effect on the recommendation of chief engineer Nalkoop division and the district magistrate, Varanasi.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
Varanasi
Narendra Modi
Facebook

What's Brewing

UP: Villagers hold crocodile 'hostage', demand ransom

UP: Villagers hold crocodile 'hostage', demand ransom

New Apple Watch details surface online ahead of launch

New Apple Watch details surface online ahead of launch

Planets outside solar system made of diamonds?

Planets outside solar system made of diamonds?

Antarctica's still Covid-19 free. Can it stay that way?

Antarctica's still Covid-19 free. Can it stay that way?

 