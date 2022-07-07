Scindia assumes additional charge of Steel Ministry

Jyotiraditya Scindia assumes additional charge of Steel Ministry

The 51-year-old MP is the third steel minister in the current Modi government

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 07 2022, 13:28 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2022, 13:28 ist
Union Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Thursday assumed the additional charge of the Steel Ministry.

Scindia is currently in charge of the Civil Aviation Ministry. The 51-year-old MP, who represents Madhya Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha, is the third steel minister in the current Modi government.

Before taking his seat, he took off his footwear and placed an idol of Lord Ganesha on the table of his office in Udyog Bhawan here.

He took the charge in the presence of Steel Secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh and other senior ministry officials.

He succeeds Ram Chandra Prasad Singh who resigned from the post on Wednesday, a day before the completion of his Rajya Sabha term.

Singh, a former bureaucrat and Rajya Sabha Member, last year on July 8, had replaced Dharmendra Pradhan, who was allotted the Ministry of Education along with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in a Cabinet reshuffle.

On the advise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday directed that Minister of Civil Aviation Scindia to be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Steel in addition to his existing portfolio, according to an official statement.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jyotiraditya Scindia
India News
civil aviation

What's Brewing

Lockdown Mode: Apple's silver bullet for spyware

Lockdown Mode: Apple's silver bullet for spyware

Sugar-free craft chocolates for India's diabetics

Sugar-free craft chocolates for India's diabetics

MP residents throw party on pothole-filled road

MP residents throw party on pothole-filled road

Is this goat the GOAT? Long-eared kid goes viral

Is this goat the GOAT? Long-eared kid goes viral

Reliance to bring American fashion brand Gap to India

Reliance to bring American fashion brand Gap to India

Who could take over as UK prime minister?

Who could take over as UK prime minister?

 