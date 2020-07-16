Kamal Nath to become Leader of the Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly

Kamal Nath to be Leader of Opposition in MP Assembly

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath is set to become the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) when the monsoon session of the state Assembly begins from July 20.

"We have sent a letter to the Assembly secretariat stating that our leader in the House is going to be Nath," said Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta on Thursday.

Nath was elected as leader of the Congress Legislative Party after the 2018 elections when the party came to power in the state, Gupta said.

Nath had to resign as chief minister in March this year after the Congress government lost majority with the exit of 22 MLAs who joined the BJP along with senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

With 91 MLAs, the Congress would be the main opposition party in the house.

Assembly principal secretary A P Singh said he had learnt about the letter sent by the Congress.

"I have not received it yet. It might be with our Dak (postal) section right now," he added. 

