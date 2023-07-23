Kanwariyas pelted with stones in UP's Bareilly

A group of kanwariyas was pelted with stones near a mosque in Jogi Nawada area here on Sunday, police said.

Around 12 of them got injured in the pelting and were admitted to a hospital. The kanwariyas were on their way to Budaun to get water from the Ganga River when the incident occurred near the Shahnoori mosque.

Also Read | 18-month-old girl thrown in canal by father, saved by 'kanwariya'

According to police, the kanwariyas staged a protest in the area demanding action against their attackers.

Additional District Magistrate (City) R D Pandey said situation is normal and police force has been deployed in the area.