Kanwariyas pelted with stones in UP's Bareilly

A group of kanwariyas was pelted with stones near a mosque in Jogi Nawada area here on Sunday, police said.
Around 12 of them got injured in the pelting and were admitted to a hospital. The kanwariyas were on their way to Budaun to get water from the Ganga River when the incident occurred near the Shahnoori mosque.
According to police, the kanwariyas staged a protest in the area demanding action against their attackers.
Additional District Magistrate (City) R D Pandey said situation is normal and police force has been deployed in the area.
