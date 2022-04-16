Karauli violence scripted elsewhere: Giriraj Singh

Karauli violence script written elsewhere: Union Minister Giriraj Singh

The minister also said that a high-level inquiry should be ordered into the Karauli violence

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Apr 16 2022, 16:33 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2022, 16:33 ist
Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh. Credit: IANS Photo

Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh on Saturday condemned the Karauli violence saying its script was written somewhere else. “Its script was written elsewhere, be it by the PFI or SIMI,” he told reporters here during his visit.

“Scuffle broke out but there was full preparation on roofs (in Karauli). This was a ‘prayog’ (experiment). It is also an experiment when swords are waived, firing is done and SP is injured in Madhya Pradesh,” he told reporters here.

Also Read: Karauli violence: The woman who saved 15 men from an angry mob

The minister also said that a high-level inquiry should be ordered into the Karauli violence. Several shops and vehicles were gutted in fire after communal violence broke out when some miscreants pelted stones on a bike rally which was being taken out on Nav Samvatsar, the new year day under the Hindu calendar, in Karauli on April 2.

Earlier, Singh held a meeting with state government officials at a guest house. Officers of the state government’s Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Water Resources and Horticulture Department departments were present at the meeting. The minister also visited Khole ke Hanumanji temple on Delhi road and offered prayers on Hanuman Jayanti. 

