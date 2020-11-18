Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa arrives in Delhi to discuss Cabinet rejig

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa arrived in the national capital on Wednesday to meet the party top brass to discuss rejig in his Cabinet.

Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol accompanied him.

The chief minister is likely to meet BJP national president J P Nadda and discuss a proposal on State Cabinet expansion or reshuffle.

Earlier, the chief minister had sought permission from central leaders over a call a few days ago to meet them in Delhi.

It is not decided whether the party would go for complete reshuffle by dropping some ministers or expand the cabinet by filling vacant berths.

At present, there are seven vacant ministerial berths, including the one vacated by C T Ravi after his elevation as party national general secretary.

As per the tour programme, Yediyurappa will leave for Bengaluru in the evening.

