Kashmiri teen brings gold for India in World Kickboxing Championship

A teenage girl from a remote village in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district recently scripted history by winning a second gold medal in World Kickboxing Championship held in Egypt's Cairo on October 22.

Tajamul Islam, 13, from Tarkpora in Bandipora defeated Argentina’s Lalina in the under-14 finals. “I had represented India in Italy in 2016 too, in the under-9 category in which players from 90 other countries had participated. I won gold in that event also,” she told DH.

A class 7 student of Army Goodwill School in Bandipora, Tajamul won national recognition when she bagged the gold medal in the sub-junior category at the 2015 National Kickboxing Championship in New Delhi. Her achievement at the national level got her an entry to the World events.

A six-year-old Tajamul started her kickboxing journey in 2014 from a local martial arts academy for young boys and girls. “I was watching kickboxing on TV and decided that one day I too will do something big in this sport. And when I saw young boys and girls training, punching, I told my father that I want to join them,” she said.

But the initial journey was not so easy for the little girl. “I faced a lot of taunts from my relatives and neighbors initially when I started practicing the game. But my mom supported me and somehow persuaded my dad to allow me to continue my practice. Martial art was also the passion of my elder siblings and their support was crucial,” she said.

Daughter of a businessman based in Mumbai, the gold-medalist has a word of advice for parents and children. “Parents should understand that sports keep children away from negativity like drug addiction and other activities and allow them to participate. Kids should also not hide anything from parents and take their consent before choosing any game,” she said.

Asked how difficult her journey was being a girl, she replied, “Girls can do better than boys if they are given equal opportunities. My next aim is to win a gold medal for my country in the World Olympics.”

Tajamul is also a brand ambassador of 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' scheme. She also concentrates on her studies and wants to become an orthopedic surgeon. “I want to break as well as join the bones by becoming an orthopedic surgeon,” she said laughingly.

Check out DH's latest videos