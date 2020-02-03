Kejriwal sahab, you can hide your previous manifesto, public will still question: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday, the AAP has removed its previous election's manifesto from its website in a public meeting in Mundka in Delhi ahead of Delhi Assembly elections 2020.

In the meeting Shah said that AAP party has removed its previous election's manifesto from its website 21 days ago so that people cannot see the difference between what they promised and what they have fulfilled.

'Kejriwal sahab, you can hide the manifesto but still Delhi's public will not stop asking questions," said Shah to Arvind Kejriwal.

