'You can hide former manifesto, public will still ask'

Kejriwal sahab, you can hide your previous manifesto, public will still question: Amit Shah

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 03 2020, 17:26pm ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2020, 17:52pm ist

Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday, the AAP has removed its previous election's manifesto from its website in a public meeting in Mundka in Delhi ahead of Delhi Assembly elections 2020. 

In the meeting Shah said that AAP party has removed its previous election's manifesto from its website 21 days ago so that people cannot see the difference between what they promised and what they have fulfilled. 

'Kejriwal sahab, you can hide the manifesto but still Delhi's public will not stop asking questions," said Shah to Arvind Kejriwal.
 

Union Budget 2020 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com


Click here for full coverage of Budget 2020

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Amit Shah
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020
Arvind Kejriwal
BJP
Aam Aadmi Party
Comments (+)
 