Keylong in Himachal Pradesh shivers at minus 12.1 degrees Celsius

PTI, Shimla,
  • Dec 19 2020, 12:41 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2020, 12:44 ist
Icicles hang from the bushes on a cold winter morning, in Shimla. Credit: PTI

Keylong, Kalpa, Manali, Solan, Chamba and Mandi in Himachal Pradesh shivered at sub-zero temperatures in the last 24 hours, the Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

The tribal district Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 12.1 degrees Celsius, Shimla MeT centre director Manmohan Singh said.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a low of minus 3 degrees Celsius, he added.

The minimum temperature in Manali was recorded at minus one degree Celsius.

Solan, Mandi and Chamba recorded a low of minus 1.3, minus 1.1 and minus 0.4 degree Celsius respectively.

Una, Kufri and Dalhousie registered a low of zero, 0.8 and 4.7 degrees Celsius respectively, Singh added.

The minimum temperature in Shimla was recorded at 4.4 degrees Celsius, he added.

