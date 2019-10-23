Killers shot Kamlesh, stabbed multiple times: Autopsy

  Oct 23 2019
Two suspected persons, Sheikh Ashfaq Hussain and Pathan Moinuddin Ahmed, arrested in connection to the murder of Hindu Samaj Party founder Kamlesh Tiwari arrested from Gujarat-Rajasthan border near Shamlaji, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. (PTI Photo)

The two alleged killers of Hindu outfit leader Kamlesh Tiwari had not only opened fire at him but repeatedly stabbed him brutally, according to the post-mortem report.

A bullet wound, and 15 cut and stab wounds were found on the body of Tiwari during the post-mortem examination, which shows the brutality by the assailants, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

Tiwari, 45, was shot once on his face and the bullet was found stuck below his chin. He also had multiple injuries on his face and neck.

The Hindu Samaj Party leader was found dead in a pool of blood at his residence in Khurshidbag locality in the Naka Hindola area of Lucknow last Friday. 

