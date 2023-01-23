Korean women heckled: FIR against unnamed persons in UP

Korean women heckled: FIR lodged against unnamed persons in Uttar Pradesh

A video being circulated on social media showed a group of men surrounding the women and asking them what the purpose of their visit was

PTI
PTI, Meerut (Uttar Pradesh),
  • Jan 23 2023, 15:13 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2023, 15:14 ist
Screengrab from the video circulating on social media showed 2 women being heckled. Credit: Twitter / @SamKhasa_

The Uttar Pradesh Police have finally filed a case against unnamed persons after a video on social media showed a mob heckling two South Korean women and accusing them of engaging in religious conversions.

The incident occurred at the Chaudhary Charan Singh University in Meerut on Saturday. A video being circulated on social media showed a group of men surrounding the women and asking them what the purpose of their visit was, and who was with them.

"There is only one God 'Ram', others do not exist. These are Christian missionaries, who want to come here. This is wrong," one of the men is heard saying to the women.

Some members of the mob were heard chanting "Jai Shri Ram". The group continued to heckle the women even as one of them tried to communicate with them in Hindi.

Also Read | Irked by 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans, Mamata stays away from dais during Vande Bharat Express inauguration

Circle Officer (Civil Lines) Arvind Kumar said that a police team nearby brought the matter under control and escorted the women to their hotel.

"One Local Intelligent Officer (LIU) was deployed for them, he was monitoring the situation all the time," he said. On Sunday, the girls took a flight to Delhi, from where they will return to their country on Monday.

The police said on Twitter that allegations that the women were engaging in religious conversion were completely false. They were in Meerut as tourists, and had visited the university on the suggestion of an Indian friend.

Meerut City Superintendent of Police Piyush Kumar Singh aid, that the police have registered a first information report under section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified persons.

Uttar Pradesh
Meerut
India News
Police
South Korea
tourists
Jai Shri Ram

