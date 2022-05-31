Terrorism won't end in a day: EAM on teacher's murder

Kulgam killing of teacher: Terrorism will not end in one day, says EAM Jaishankar

Terrorists on Tuesday shot dead Kashmiri Pandit teacher Rajni Bala (36) in the Kulgam district

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • May 31 2022, 19:09 ist
  • updated: May 31 2022, 19:10 ist
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Credit: Reuters Photo

In the wake of terrorists shooting dead a woman teacher in Jammu and Kashmir, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said terrorism will not end in one day and expressed confidence in winning the ongoing battle against extremism.

Responding to a question of reporters in Gujarat's Vadodara city about the targetted killing of the teacher by militants in Kashmir's Kulgam district, Jaishankar said the Centre is confident of winning the battle against terrorism which has been going on for many years.

"Our fight against terrorism, which has been going on for several years, will continue. See, terrorism will not end in one day. But, even terrorists know that the present regime is not like the previous government," Jaishankar told reporters after attending Garib Kalyan Sammelan in Vadodara.

Also Read: Those who killed teacher in Kulgam will be given unforgettable response: L-G Manoj Sinha

Terrorists on Tuesday shot dead Kashmiri Pandit teacher Rajni Bala (36) in the Kulgam district, police said.

Bala sustained injuries when terrorists fired at her in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam where she was posted as a teacher. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival, officials had said.

"We will definitely take necessary steps against terrorism. Our battle against terrorism will continue and we are confident that we will be successful," said the external affairs minister.

Before attending the event, Jaishankar, who was on a two-day visit to Vadodara city beginning Monday, visited Police Bhavan and interacted with women police personnel of "She Team"- a special cell to address complaints and distress calls by women. "Visited Vadodara city Police Bhavan and met the highly motivated She Team. A great example of gender sensitive and socially caring policing" Jaishankar tweeted. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Jammu and Kashmir
S Jaishankar
Terrorism

What's Brewing

RIP Sidhu Moosewala: Family, fans bid tearful farewell

RIP Sidhu Moosewala: Family, fans bid tearful farewell

Mamata taunts TMC worker for his big 'Madhya Pradesh'

Mamata taunts TMC worker for his big 'Madhya Pradesh'

Meet the star cast of Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'

Meet the star cast of Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'

Revisiting the Jaffna Public Library

Revisiting the Jaffna Public Library

Djokovic, Nadal clash in French Open blockbuster

Djokovic, Nadal clash in French Open blockbuster

 