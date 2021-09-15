L-G Gurmit Singh sworn in as Uttarakhand Governor

L-G Gurmit Singh sworn in as Uttarakhand Governor

Singh, who retired as the Deputy Chief of the Indian Army, is a highly decorated former Army officer

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 15 2021, 12:18 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2021, 12:28 ist
Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmit Singh. Credit: Twitter

Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmit Singh was sworn in on Wednesday as the new governor of Uttarakhand. 

The oath of office was administered to Singh by the Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court Justice RS Chauhan at a simple function held at the Raj Bhawan here. 

Singh, who retired as the Deputy Chief of the Indian Army, is a highly decorated former Army officer.

The function was attended by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, his cabinet colleagues and a number of senior government officials including Chief Secretary SS Sandhu and DGP Ashok Kumar.      

Lt Gen Singh succeeds Baby Rani Maurya, who resigned three years before completing her tenure.

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttarakhand
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

A tropical paradise is brewing a storm in a tea cup

A tropical paradise is brewing a storm in a tea cup

Digital dogs: Pet influencers on the rise in Singapore

Digital dogs: Pet influencers on the rise in Singapore

Grey, blue, green: The chromatics of a hydrogen economy

Grey, blue, green: The chromatics of a hydrogen economy

Bengaluru products with GI tags now on postal covers

Bengaluru products with GI tags now on postal covers

DH Toon | Remembering 'Abba Jaan' of the nation

DH Toon | Remembering 'Abba Jaan' of the nation

War, social media, racism explored in Booker shortlist

War, social media, racism explored in Booker shortlist

Fossil of land-roaming whale species found in Egypt

Fossil of land-roaming whale species found in Egypt

 