Lands-for-jobs scam: Tejashwi Yadav to appear before CBI on March 25

The CBI has assured the Delhi High Court that they will not arrest Bihar Deputy CM this month

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 16 2023, 12:18 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2023, 12:21 ist
Tejashwi Yadav. Credit: PTI Photo

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav has agreed to appear before the CBI for questioning at its Delhi headquarters on March 25 in connection with the alleged lands-for-jobs scam.

While Yadav's lawyer was certain that an appearance before the CBI would surely lead to his arrest, the CBI has assured the Delhi High Court that they will not arrest Bihar Deputy CM this month.

The CBI had earlier pushed for the physical appearance of Yadav stating that there were documents to be shown owing to which a video conference would not serve any purpose. 

More to follow... 

Tejashwi Yadav
India News
CBI
Delhi High Court

