Landslide damages 9 houses on Srinagar-Leh highway

Landslide damaged nine houses and a cowshed on the Srinagar-Leh highway, said officials on Monday, adding that there was no loss of life.
Officials said that the landslide occurred in Rezin village of Sonamarg area in Ganderbal district on the Srinagar-Leh highway.
"Landslides triggered by heavy rain in the area caused damage to 9 houses and a cowshed. There was no loss of life. The residents of damaged houses have been shifted to safer places.
"Traffic on Srinagar-Sonamarg road has been restored," officials said.
