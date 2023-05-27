LeT militant associate arrested in J&K's Baramulla

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • May 27 2023, 12:48 ist
  • updated: May 27 2023, 13:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Security forces on Saturday arrested a militant associate of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said.

Acting on information about movement of militants in Nagbal village in the north Kashmir district's Chandoosa area, the security forces placed a mobile vehicle checkpoint (MVCP) at the Shranz Crossing Nagbal, a police spokesman said.

He said a person, who was coming from Shranz towards Nagbal, tried to flee after seeing security personnel, but was apprehended tactfully.

The spokesman said a grenade was seized from him and he was taken into custody immediately.

The arrested person has been identified as Mohammad Ashraf Mir, a resident of Laridoora Chandoosa, who was working as a terrorist associate of the LeT, he said.

The spokesman said Mir is a surrendered terrorist. A case under the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was registered and investigation taken up, he said.

India News
Jammu and Kashmir
Baramulla
Lashkar-e-Taiba
UAPA
Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act

