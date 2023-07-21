Level of tolerance going down: SC junks 'Adipurush' PIL

'Level of tolerance going down': Supreme Court dismisses PIL seeking revocation of CBFC film certificate for 'Adipurush'

The top court said such matters should not be entertained by courts.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 21 2023, 15:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2023, 15:57 ist
A scene from 'Adipurush'. Credit: IANS Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a PIL seeking revocation of the film certificate of controversial movie Adipurush, saying cinematic representation may not be an exact replica of text.

A bench of Justices S K Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia said the film has got certificate from the censor board and it would not be appropriate for this court to interfere.

Also Read — Why are Hindus tested every time? Allahabad HC asks on 'Adipurush' row

The top court said such matters should not be entertained by courts.

"Why should we entertain under Article 32 of the Constitution of India. Everybody is now touchy on everything. Every time you come to the Supreme Court. Should we scrutinise everything? The level of tolerance for films, books these days going down,” the bench observed.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by advocate Mamta Rani seeking revocation of film certificate of the movie for allegedly distorting sacred texts.

