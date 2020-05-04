Liquor shops opened without forethought, COVID-19 cases will spike by this: Delhi Congress

The Congress slammed the AAP government's decision to open liquor shops during the lockdown, as people thronged the outlets in high spirits throwing to the wind all caution against the spread of the coronavirus infection.

Many government-run liquor shops which opened after over 40 days in the national capital, had to be shut as people who gathered outside the outlets didn't follow social distancing norms, forcing the police to use mild force to disperse the unruly crowd.

According to an official, about 150 government-run liquor shops have been allowed to operate from 9 am to 6.30 pm in accordance with the latest lockdown relaxations given by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Many people were not aware that only government shops were allowed to open.

Hitting out at the AAP government, Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar alleged that the liquor shops were opened without any forethought. The move will lead to the city witnessing a "sharp spike" in coronavirus cases in the coming weeks, he said.

Even as Delhi has been witnessing an upward trend in the coronavirus graph, the government allowed opening of liquor shops with an eye on revenue generation, without bothering about the health of the people, he said.

"Maintaining social distance and gathering of not more than five people outside a liquor shop at any given time was violated with impunity after the shops opened today. People jostled outside liquor shops to buy booze, which forced the police to intervene and down the shutters at many places," Kumar said.

The government should have done proper planning before allowing the liquor shops to open, as otherwise, the move will lead to a "sharp spike" in COVID-19 cases in the city, he added.