Live telecast of Uttarakhand assembly proceedings disrupted deliberately, says Leader of Opposition

Leader of Opposition in the Uttarakhand Assembly Pritam Singh on Thursday alleged that live streaming of the House proceedings was deliberately disrupted frequently "as the government wants to hide its failures".

The Assembly was adjourned during the Question Hour on Thursday when opposition members trooped into the well of the House protesting the state government's "failure" to build a medical college at Bhagwanpur in Haridwar district.

"The first day of the Monsoon session dedicated to obituary references was telecast without any interruption. But live streaming and telecast of the proceedings have been either totally disrupted or frequently disrupted since then," Singh told reporters outside the Assembly.

"This is deliberate as the government wants to hide its failures. It does not want the facts to reach people or the media," he alleged.

The leader of the opposition in the Assembly said that it was strange that live streaming of the proceedings for the media in a tent on the precincts of the Vidhan Sabha was also interrupted every time there is trouble in the House.

"This is deliberate as the government does not want the truth to reach people," he alleged.