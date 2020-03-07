Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla lauds Punjabis' sacrifices in freedom struggle, calls it unforgettable

Sacrifices made by Punjabis in the country's freedom struggle can never be forgotten, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Saturday, hailing Punjab's history in service of the nation.

Saluting the land of Punjab, he said the state has always played a leading role in serving the country.

Birla paid tribute to the state and its people, while addressing a function at DAV College here, where he also honoured families of freedom fighters and ex-servicemen.

While hardworking farmers of Punjab serve the country by producing foodgrains, its brave jawans protect the nation's borders, he said, adding that sacrifices made by Punjabis in the country's freedom struggle can never be forgotten.

As many as 574 youths of Hoshiarpur district alone have laid their lives to protect the country's borders and this glorious fact would continue to impart a sense of pride and commitment to the coming generations to serve the nation, he said.

On the occasion, Birla honoured families of four freedom fighters and 17 ex-servicemen for their contribution to the nation. He also honoured 163 students who achieved distinctions in the field of education and sports.

The speaker earlier inaugurated 'Innovation Freedom Fighter Gallery' at District Sainik Welfare Board in Model Town here. Built at a cost of Rs 81.50 lakh from MPLAD funds, it comprises a photo gallery of martyrs. He also laid a wreath at the war memorial here and paid floral tributes to the martyrs.

Union Minister of State and Hoshiarpur MP, Som Prakash, former MP and Vice Chairman of Indian Red Cross Society, Avinash Rai Khanna, former Punjab minister Tikshan Sood, Deputy Commissioner Upneet Riyat and SSP Gaurav Garg, were among those present on this occasion.