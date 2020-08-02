Lowest single-day Covid-19 deaths reported in Delhi since July 1

Lowest single-day Covid deaths in Delhi since July 1

Delhi registered 15 deaths due to the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the lowest number of fatalities in a single day since July 1.

The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi rose to 1,37,677, while the death toll mounted to 4,004 on Sunday.

On July 26, there were 21 deaths due to the pathogen, the previous lowest fatality count since July 1.

The corresponding figures on successive days were -- July 27 (26), July 28 (28), July 29 (25), July 30 (29) and July 31 (27) and August 1 (26).

On June 23, Delhi had recorded the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases so far.

There were 613 Covid-19 cases on July 27, the lowest in the last two months. It, however, increased to 1,056 the next day and slightly declined to 1,035 on July 29, only to rise to 1,093 and 1,195 on July 30 and 31 respectively.

The Delhi government has been asserting that a multi-pronged strategy of aggressive testing, home isolation and other factors had helped keep the cases from surging, as it was happening in June.

However, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has asked people to not be complacent and take adequate precautions. 

