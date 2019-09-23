Lucknow has become capital of 'Hatya Pradesh': SP

Alleging a spurt in crime in the state capital, the Samajwadi Party on Monday attacked the BJP government, saying Lucknow has become the capital of "Hatya Pradesh" with 12 shootouts and four murders in the last 22 days.

"In Lucknow, which has become the capital of 'Hatya Pradesh', criminals are not afraid of the law. In the last 22 days, there were 12 shootouts and four murders. Today, a young man was shot dead by miscreants in Khalilabad of Sant Kabir Nagar. Life is under threat. Police is silent," the Samajwadi Party said in a tweet, which was later retweeted by its president Akhilesh Yadav.

The tweet also had a Hindi newspaper report that said 12 shootouts and four murders took place in Lucknow in the last 22 days.

"The law and order in the state is at its worse. The government should better change its policy and concentrate on basic policing to check such incidents. The number of incidents in the state capital itself shows the reality and expose tall claims of the BJP," a senior SP leader said.