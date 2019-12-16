Lucknow seminary students clash with cops, pelt stones

Students of the Islamic seminary Nadwatul Ulama here on Monday tried to take out a protest outside the institute's campus against the amended Citizenship Act and indulged in stone-pelting.

However, police prevented them from coming out.

"Some students of Nadwatul Ulama here tried to protest and hurled stones from inside. They were prevented and no one is allowed to come outside the campus," DGP OP Singh told PTI.

He said the situation is under control and one was injured in the protest.

"Senior officers including District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police are on the spot," he added