Madhya Pradesh: Garment traders fry pakodas, sell veggies in Indore to protest against 12% hike in GST

In an unusual agitation, traders of readymade garments in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Thursday fried pakodas, prepared poha and sold vegetables to protest the Centre's decision to hike the Good and Services Tax (GST) from five to 12 per cent on their businesses.

According to eyewitnesses, the traders staged their novel protest near Rajwada, a historical palace in Indore city, which is dubbed as “Mini Mumbai” for its textile shops.

“We tried to send a message that if the GST hike isn't rolled back, we are going to shut our shops and start selling pakodas, poha and vegetables," said Akshay Jain, the president of the Indore Retail Garment Association.

The Central government has acted against its self-reliant India stance by hiking the GST on a "swadeshi" industry, he said. The move will deal a severe blow to Indian garment makers, and enable manufacturers in China and Bangladesh to hold sway in this segment, Jain said.

“We don't accept this 12 per cent GST hike. Our businesses will be ruined and the move will burn a hole in the pocket of customers,” he added.

