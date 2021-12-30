MP: Garment traders sell veggies to protest GST hike

Madhya Pradesh: Garment traders fry pakodas, sell veggies in Indore to protest against 12% hike in GST

According to eyewitnesses, the traders staged their novel protest near Rajwada, a historical palace in Indore city

PTI
PTI, Indore,
  • Dec 30 2021, 20:49 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2021, 20:49 ist

In an unusual agitation, traders of readymade garments in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Thursday fried pakodas, prepared poha and sold vegetables to protest the Centre's decision to hike the Good and Services Tax (GST) from five to 12 per cent on their businesses.

According to eyewitnesses, the traders staged their novel protest near Rajwada, a historical palace in Indore city, which is dubbed as “Mini Mumbai” for its textile shops.

“We tried to send a message that if the GST hike isn't rolled back, we are going to shut our shops and start selling pakodas, poha and vegetables," said Akshay Jain, the president of the Indore Retail Garment Association.

Also Read | Garment traders in Delhi shut shops against proposed GST hike on textiles

The Central government has acted against its self-reliant India stance by hiking the GST on a "swadeshi" industry, he said. The move will deal a severe blow to Indian garment makers, and enable manufacturers in China and Bangladesh to hold sway in this segment, Jain said.

“We don't accept this 12 per cent GST hike. Our businesses will be ruined and the move will burn a hole in the pocket of customers,” he added. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

GST
Garment factories
Madhya Pradesh
India News
Protests

Related videos

What's Brewing

No reason to delay Covid jab during pregnancy: Study

No reason to delay Covid jab during pregnancy: Study

‘Psycho’ squirrel’s Christmas rampage injures 18 in UK

‘Psycho’ squirrel’s Christmas rampage injures 18 in UK

In Pics | 17 Most bizarre news stories from 2021

In Pics | 17 Most bizarre news stories from 2021

Is Ranveer Singh's '83' worth the hype?

Is Ranveer Singh's '83' worth the hype?

Woman hits man for eating without wearing mask on plane

Woman hits man for eating without wearing mask on plane

India saw record 126 tiger deaths in 2021

India saw record 126 tiger deaths in 2021

 