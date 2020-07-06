Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath plans to camp in Scindia bastion for bypolls

The Congress is mulling to set up its main election office for the upcoming assembly by-election in Gwalior, in the Chambal region where 17 assembly seats are scheduled to go to poll sometime in September. The party is looking for a big bungalow in the city from where MP Congress chief Kamal Nath will supervise election strategies for defeating Jyotiraditya Scindia’s turncoat supporters in the Maharaj’s own bastion. The by-elections have been necessitated by resignations of 22 Congress MLAs whose revolt in March this year led to fall of the Kamal Nath government. Two seats were already vacant due to death of a BJP and a Congress MLA.

Congress sources said owing to defection of Scindia and company, the party’s organisational structure in the Gwalior-Chambal region has crumbled. Kamal Nath, who has staked personal prestige in the bypolls, is keen to revive the party set up in the region to effectively take on the Scindia’s challenge.

Although Scindia’s relation with the BJP is still uneasy, the ruling party has started preparation for getting his supporters elected. Shivraj Singh Chouhan government’s fate hinges on outcome of the by-elections. The BJP, having 107 seats, needs to win at least nine seats to retain a majority in the 230-strong assembly.

While the BJP has kicked off campaign for the by-elections with organising virtual rallies, the Congress is planning to come in an action mode from next week. After adjournment of the brief budget session which is slated to commence from July 20, Kamal Nath is planning to camp in Gwalior till the voting for 24 seats in the bypolls. The former chief minister has claimed that the Congress will win more than 20 out of 24 seats going to poll.

AICC general secretary and MP in charge Mukul Wasnik is in Bhopal for the last two days. He is holding video calls with leaders of the Gwalior-Chambal region.