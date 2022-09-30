MP man kills minor for not bringing tobacco from shop

Madhya Pradesh: Man kills 8-year-old grandniece for not bringing tobacco from shop

The man confessed to the crime and has been placed under arrest for murder

PTI
PTI, Guna,
  • Sep 30 2022, 22:23 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2022, 22:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man allegedly killed his eight-year-old grandniece with an axe in Guna in Madhya Pradesh after she refused to bring tobacco for him from a nearby shop and then buried her body in a heap of fodder, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening in Chatarpura village, the official added.

"The accused Munna Saharia (60) is the cousin brother of the victim's grandfather. She refused to bring tobacco from a nearby shop despite repeated requests. This angered the man and he hit her on the head with an axe," Guna Superintendent of Police Pankaj Shrivastava said.

"The girl's parents are labourers and were away at work. When they returned home, they could not find the girl and approached the police. Her body was found buried in a heap of fodder during a search of the house by a police team," he said.

The girl's parents said Saharia was the only person in the house at the time, after which he was held from a spot outside the village, the official added.

The man confessed to the crime and has been placed under arrest for murder, the SP said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Madhya Pradesh

What's Brewing

New report, same find: Women are paid less than men

New report, same find: Women are paid less than men

Milky Way's arms may have carved earth's continents

Milky Way's arms may have carved earth's continents

'Virtual Labrador' may help prevent dog bites in future

'Virtual Labrador' may help prevent dog bites in future

World's first all-electric aircraft takes first flight!

World's first all-electric aircraft takes first flight!

Nobel Prize season arrives amid war, nuclear fears

Nobel Prize season arrives amid war, nuclear fears

 